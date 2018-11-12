Chef John Folse: Duck Ham over Rice

In a cast iron pot or a 12- to 14-inch, heavy-bottomed pot with 4 to 6-inch sides, sauté ground beef and pork over medium–high heat. Cook 30 minutes, chopping occasionally until meat is golden brown and grains are separated. This process is extremely important as the slow browning method will increase flavor in the finished dish. While meat is browning, poach livers in stock for approximately 20 minutes. Drain livers and reserve stock for later use. Once meat is browned, add livers, onions, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic and sweet potatoes. Sauté 12–15 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Using side of cooking spoon, chop livers into meat mixture. Reduce heat to simmer and add stock, 12 ounces at a time, until absorbed to retain moisture. Simmer 2 hours, stirring occasionally until meat is extremely tender and sweet potatoes have disappeared. Continue to add stock, 12 ounces at a time, until all is used. Stir in green onions and parsley. Season with salt, pepper and hot sauce. The final consistency should be soft and tender. This dish should be mixed with two parts cooked, white rice to one part meat, and can be used as a stuffing, dressing or served alongside a meat dish such as Mallard Duck Ham.