Hammond High Magnet School closed due to potential threat
According to the Facebook post, no students are allowed on campus due to a threat. (Lowrey, Erin)
November 12, 2018 at 8:36 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 8:41 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Tangipahoa Parish School System announced Monday that Hammond High School is closed due to a potential threat on campus.

According to the alert, the school is closed until further notice and students will not be allowed to remain on campus.

The threat is only at Hammond High School, according to the post.

School officials say law enforcement has been contacted, and any additional information will be provided on the school system’s Facebook page.

