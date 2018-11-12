LSU survives Alabama hangover with win at Arkansas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There appeared to be no Alabama hangover in the first three quarters of the Tigers contest with Arkansas. They rushed out to a 24-3 lead, and win No. 8 seemed a given. But, LSU gave up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and left Fayetteville with only a 7-point win.
“It was good to get on a plane. Good to get out of Baton Rouge and come to a tough place to play. Although it wasn’t pretty, we won a football game. The guys feel good about themselves, we won eight games,” LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron.
“It feels good to win, but not that way. I don’t feel like we dominated them the whole game. I feel like we were dominate, but I don’t think we finished,” said LSU linebacker Devin White.
“We wanted to score more points, put more points on Arkansas. I guess we’re going to enjoy the win. Thankful we bounced back from Alabama last week,” said wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
In that fourth frame, LSU’s defense gave up some big plays, and the Hogs let them hear it.
“Oh yeah, he was doing his little thing. He’s playing against “DBU.” You catch a touchdown on us, you better celebrate,” said cornerback Greedy Williams.
“They put 31 points on Alabama. We held them down. They found a couple of things they could get done. I wanted to come here and get the win. Obviously we want to play great, do it in all categories. But focusing on getting the win, and I’m proud of my team,” said Orgeron
LSU can still get to double-digit wins in 2018. Wins over Rice and Texas A&M would do that honor.
