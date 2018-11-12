Man awakened by knife-wielding robber

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mid-city man was awakened early Monday morning by a man armed with a knife.
According to a preliminary report by the New Orleans Police Department, a 33-year old Hispanic man was asleep in a home near the intersection of Canal and Rocheblave Streets when he was approached by the robber.
The suspect demanded property, which the victim turned over to the man. Once the robber had possession of the man’s cell phone and wallet, he fled the scene.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. Police have not yet released any information on the suspect, except to describe him as an Hispanic male. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
