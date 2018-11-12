New Mandeville proposal sets parameters for large lakefront development

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of the most hotly debated developments in Mandeville’s recent history is expected to reappear on the city agenda later this week.
In three days the Mandeville City Council is expected to take up an ordinance that could change the shape of a portion of the city’s lakefront. It will consider a new ordinance designed to govern the development of the old, pre-stressed concrete site which three years ago was targeted for a mega-development called Port Marigny.
After two years of often bitter debate, the council voted against the proposal to build boat slips, condos and a possible hotel on the 80-acre site, prompting a lawsuit from the developers. Now, two council members, Laure Sica and Mike Pulaski, have proposed a new ordinance to set limits on what can be built on the site.
“The scope is a concern, and this new ordinance sets a 350-housing-unit limit,” said former council member Ernest Burguieres, who believes the new ordinance could help address density concerns and may provide a way out of protracted litigation. “They had been complaining that all the value had been taken out of the project because the city didn’t give them enough alternative.”
Property owner Michael Pittman told FOX 8 that he hasn’t seen the ordinance. And after two years of trying to make the previous proposal work, he’s moving forward with litigation, saying, “We’re preparing for a trial, and we’re confident we’ve done nothing wrong.”
But Burguieres said the ordinance is a step in the right direction.
"If this ordinance passes, it would give the citizens more comfort that there won't be a blank check written," he said.
But whether it opens the door for developers to reapply for a building permit remains an open question.
Late Monday afternoon (Nov. 12), attorney for the developers Richard Muller said he was not very optimistic that the new ordinance would get Port Marigny back on track. He said the developers have already spent more than $1 million, and he said the new ordinance looks like more of a trial strategy than a real effort to revive the project.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.