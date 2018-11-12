Nicondra: Rough Monday Commute Then Temperatures Drop

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday was nice for the most part with just a few showers, but storms are brewing just off shore and expected to effect some areas during the overnight. It will be a rough commute with some of the worst storm activity around during the morning hours. The storm prediciton center places us under a marginal risk for severe storms on Monday. Be ready for heavy down pours with some street flooding and gusty winds. A few tornadoes could be possible as well. Behind the front strong cold air moves in during the day. The temperature difference will be dramatic with highs in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday highs only in the 40s. Wednesday morning areas north of the lake can expect the first freeze of the season.