Nicondra: Tornado threat moves on, cold moves in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a stormy start, the tornado threat from this morning is now well east of the area, and winds are now becoming northerly, ushering in much chillier air.
Cold air will continue to settle across the area during the day on Tuesday, making for a pretty miserable forecast as overrunning moisture from the Gulf keeps a steady rain in play through the day and into Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s through the day and even colder heading into Wednesday.
A freeze is still possible on the North Shore Wednesday morning. Persistent North wind and the over-running clouds could make it harder to hit the 32 mark, but some locations may still make it that low.
There’s an even better chance for clearing on Thursday and the light freeze risk stays in play into Friday morning. High temperatures moderate back to comfortable low to mid 60s by the weekend.
