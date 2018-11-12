Police: Slidell student accused of making false threats to get out of school

Slidell police arrested a student for making false threats to get out of school. (Source: Slidell Police Dept.)
By Marie Simoneaux | November 11, 2018 at 8:11 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 8:11 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A student at Slidell High School is accused of making false threats in an attempt to get out of school Monday (Nov. 12), according to the Slidell Police Department.

The student was arrested Sunday, police said, and a “thorough investigation” showed there is no danger to students.

“The students at our local schools are always a number one priority to the Slidell Police Department,” the department said in a Facebook post. “As always, we maintain our zero-tolerance policy for incidents such as this.”

Officials did not release the student’s name, age or charges.

