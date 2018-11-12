Progress being made on Lakeview road projects

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Driving around Lakeview can feel like an obstacle course with avoiding the numerous road closures and potholes. But by the end of the year portions of the roads are expected to be smooth driving.
However, for the time being, residents like Reed Holdridge said the detours have become an issue.
“They’ll make you turn just down all kinds of roads," Holdridge said.
He just moved into the area, but Carol Schaefer said she’s been dealing with torn up streets for years, and the construction will be worth it in the end.
“Naturally, the number one thing is inconvenience, but it is great for Lakeview,” Schaefer said. “Listen, as long as, it’s an improvement I don’t mind the inconvenience but yes, it is an inconvenience but it’s worth it.”
The work between 30th Street and Old Hammond Highway in the West End neighborhood is just one of three projects the city is working on, Ramsey Green, deputy chief administrative officer for the city, said.
"People are going to see a lot of work and we appreciate their patience as streets get narrow or shutdown as we do work,” Green said.
According to Green, funding for the Fleur de Lis work is a joint effort of the state and federal departments. He said the money coming from the federal government came from FEMA with post-Katrina cleanup.
“I think this is one of those things that happens every generation or a couple of generations,” Green said.
The construction work around Fleur de Lis Drive will wrap up at the end of 2018, but before it can happen people like Schaefer are just happy something is happening.
“I love that they’re working down here,” Holdridge said. “I see a lot of roads along where I live in pretty bad shape. So, I’m definitely glad that they’re doing something.”
The city said the smaller roads on either side of Fleur de Lis are also a part of the project.
“Having the streets fixed is even going to make the houses more valuable, you know, having nice streets,” Schaefer said.
As things start to dwindle down with Fleur de Lis Drive, the city will start seven more projects in the next three years. The hope is to have all the work, including the seven additional projects, completed by 2023. You can look at timelines of road constructions across the city here.
