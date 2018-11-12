Here is what really happened with that fire alarm in the Saints locker room

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Saints Head Coach is setting the record straight after reports said he broke a fire alarm to motivate his team before the Bengals blowout Saturday.
According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, the article claimed Sean Payton smashed a fire alarm in the middle of the Saints locker room.
The report says the alarms sounded throughout the stadium for about 15 minutes.
Payton set the record straight on his weekly conference call Monday morning, saying it was not a move used to motivate the team.
Payton said he broke the fire alarm because it was going off for ten minutes and needed the noise to stop. He also said he will pay for the repairs.
The Bengals issued a statement to NOLA.com after the game Sunday.
“We are aware of this situation and have been in touch with the authorities, but have nothing more on it at this time,” the Bengals said in a statement to NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
