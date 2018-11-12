State Police: 71-year-old man killed in fatal Covington crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 71-year-old man was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate-12 in Covington Monday morning (Nov. 12), according to Louisiana State Police.
Michael Krause, of Pine Grove, was driving east on I-12 near the intersection of US-190 around 10:15 a.m., police said. When he merged into the right lane, Krause swerved to avoid another car. Krause lost control of his vehicle, driving off the roadway, past the shoulder and hit a large tree. He was brought to the Lakeview Regional Medical Center for “moderate” injuries he sustained during the crash, state police said.
Shortly after being admitted into the hospital, Krause succumbed to his injuries.
Krause was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and investigators do not suspect impairment was a factor. However, a blood sample was collected and a toxicology report is pending.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.