State Police: 71-year-old man killed in fatal Covington crash

Michael Krause, of Pine Grove, was driving east on I-12 near the intersection of US-190 around 10:15 a.m., police said. When he merged into the right lane, Krause swerved to avoid another car. Krause lost control of his vehicle, driving off the roadway, past the shoulder and hit a large tree. He was brought to the Lakeview Regional Medical Center for “moderate” injuries he sustained during the crash, state police said.