Arrest warrants obtained for 3 wanted in Marigny beating

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has obtained arrest warrants for three men wanted in connection to a beating in the Marigny.
According to NOPD, warrants have been secured for Stone Michael Linden, Bobby lee McCollister, and Matthew Adam Vining.
The men are wanted for aggravated second degree battery, according to NOPD.
The incident happened in the 1400 block of Decatur Street.
The victim told police he was driving his vehicle around 1:45 a.m. when he came to a stop to allow someone to exit.
As the victim attempted to drive off, the suspects stood in the street and refused to move, according to the report.
According to NOPD, the victim used his vehicle horn to get their attention, and left his car when the suspects began shouting racial slurs at him.
The victim told police the men beat him with brass knuckles and a beer bottle until he lost consciousness.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Matthew Adam Vining, Stone Michael Linden and Bobby Lee McCollister is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.