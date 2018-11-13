Stocks recover from tech sell-off, oil down on Trump warning

OPEC: The price of oil was down after Trump tweeted that he hoped Saudi Arabia and OPEC would not cut production. "Oil prices should be much lower based on supply!" That puts pressure on Saudi Arabia, which this week said the oil cartel and allied crude producers will likely need to cut supplies, perhaps by as much as 1 million barrels of oil a day. Trump has demanded OPEC increase production to drive down U.S. gasoline prices. Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday that kingdom would cut production by more than 500,000 barrels per day in December.