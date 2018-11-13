Baton Rouge High teacher dies attempting to assist in crash on Mississippi roadway

"The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is devastated by the tragic accident that took the life of Lesli Wood, a Baton Rouge Magnet High School teacher. Ms. Wood was a beloved visual and performing arts teacher and her presence will be greatly missed. Her memory and light will continue to shine in all of her students and coworkers. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wood family and friends during this difficult time. School guidance counselors, I CARE specialists, and other support staff will be on campus providing support over the next several days.”