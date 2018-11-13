Chick-fil-A is top fast-food franchise people want to open in US

Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway are in the Top 3

The list of most-popular fast food franchises to open nationally was based on Google searches for franchising opportunities. (Payne, Ed)
By Ed Payne | November 13, 2018 at 11:34 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 11:35 AM

(RNN) – Chick-fil-A is the most-popular fast food outlet to open nationally, based on Google searches for franchising opportunities across the country.

Dunkin’ Donuts is No. 2 on the list and Subway comes in third.

A national map shows which franchises are most-popular state by state.

Georgia-based Chick-fil-A dominates across the South but is also making inroads into the Northwest.

Dunkin’ Donuts is tops in Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware.

Although third-most popular nationally, Subway only dominates in two states: Minnesota and New Mexico.

The sandwich chain has some of the lowest estimated start-up costs for getting a franchise off the ground at $89,000 to $328,700.

A Chick-fil-A restaurant can hit $2.2 million and a Dunkin’ Donuts $1.7 million, according to the Small Business Administration.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.