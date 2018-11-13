Vatican asks to delay Catholic bishops’ vote on increasing accountability

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since the New Orleans archdiocese’s decision to release a list of 57 names of priests with credible sexual misconduct allegations against them, surrounding archdiocese have also followed suit. But on Monday (Nov. 12), the first day of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, a pivotal vote was put on hold at the behest of the Vatican.
In 2002, the catholic church passed a charter that would protect children and young people. However, it doesn’t address how to hold bishops accountable.
President of the conference, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Houston, addressed the concerns in a news conference Monday, saying when it comes to sexual misconduct, those in the United States have already had time to digest what other Catholics worldwide are just addressing. The hope is in February, they can better address those global concerns with the pope and other international bishops.
“We have accepted with disappointment this particular event that took place this morning, we have no lessened our resolve for action,” DiNardo said.
“They wanted to respond to show they were up to the task but I also think it makes sense the U.S. church is on the same page as the church in France," Joshua Brumfield said.
Brumfield is a theology professor with Holy Cross University, and said there’s a crisis of trust in the Catholic Church.
“The bishops themselves they’re shepards, they’re pastors, they’re fathers of their flocks and they’ve been accused of not fulfilling that role, not protecting the people they’re called to protect,” Brumfield said.
But while some Catholics were keen to establish a way to hold church leaders accountable, they will have to wait a little longer.
“I think the people in the church have a right to be skeptical. I think they also have a right to be hopeful,” DiNardo said.
Archbishops that chose to release a list of credibly accused are in their right to do so, despite the mandate from the Vatican on today’s vote.
New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond is attending the conference and not available for comment Monday.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.