Two suspects flee after hit-and-run in CBD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department responded to a hit-and-run in the CBD Tuesday morning.
A damaged car was seen outside Mothers Restaurant at the corner of Poydras and Tchoupitoulas Street.
According to NOPD, around 10:32 a.m. an individual claimed he was being followed by a maroon Chevrolet.
When NOPD approached the car, the suspects attempted to flee. According to NOPD, the officer did not engage in a vehicle pursuit.
The report said the car crashed into several other vehicles before coming to a stop in front of Mothers.
Two unidentified suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, according to NOPD.
A handgun was located at the scene. According to the report, officers believe it was discarded by one of the suspects.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.