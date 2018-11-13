Image of people sharing breakfast touches hearts, reminds of what was ‘commonplace not that long ago’

(RNN) – It’s just two people sharing breakfast, but it’s an example of shared humanity that seems all too rare these days, and all the more important for that.
A Facebook post from late last week, showing a man in Indiana sharing his table at a McDonald’s with an elderly woman, has now spread far on the social network, getting more than 6,000 reactions and 1,800 shares.
“Shout out to this guy! This elderly lady (seemed to be a little lonely) came up to him and asked if she could sit with him,” explained the person who posted the picture to Facebook, Amanda Marquell Craft. “Without hesitation, this guy said ‘of course.’ My friends and I watched him introduce himself and shake her hand. They talked and laughed together like they were friends.”
The differences between the two dining buddies – black and white, young and old, man and woman – made for a strikingly ordinary act of kindness.
“They didn’t know each other, and they couldn’t be more different,” Craft wrote. “But today they shared a meal together and it touched our hearts.”
Many people commenting on the photo noted it was the kind of display that should be more common.
“This is bittersweet. Of course it’s wonderful to see, but it’s also something that was commonplace not that long ago,” wrote Facebook user Phillip Proto. “It seems like social media has made actual social interaction a novelty that needs to be reported in the news.”
The man, 28-year-old Eric Haralson, went on “Good Morning America” on Monday and said he and the woman, named Jan, talked about church and his family.
“We talked about my girlfriend, my kids, she did not have any kids or a significant other that she made mention of,” he said. “I could tell she’s a firecracker. She will tell you exactly how she feels and has no problem being outgoing.”
He told the program he and Jan made fast friends, talking at breakfast for 45 minutes, and exchanging numbers afterward.
He didn’t say whether his girlfriend was jealous or not.
