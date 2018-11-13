Italian journalists protest against governing party insults

Journalists stage a protest in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.Italian journalists have protested across the country against insults from prominent figures in the governing 5-Star Movement. Journalists gathered in piazzas in regional capitals Tuesday to protest statements by the 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio and another prominent official labeling journalists ‘’prostitutes,’’ ‘’jackals,’’ and ‘’intellectually and morally corrupt.’’ Protesters called the attacks a risk to democracy and said they aimed to sound the alarm over ‘’a political philosophy that is emerging around the globe,’’ scapegoating journalists. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) (Luca Bruno)