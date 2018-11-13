Marrero school officials hold meeting in response to viral bullying video

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Marrero Middle School administrators are holding a meeting Tuesday in response to a bullying video that has gone viral.
The video was taken by 12-year-old Collin Troulliet.
According to Troulliet, he said bullies throw rocks at his head regularly without provocation.
A substitute teacher was in the room at the time the video was shot.
Troulliet’s mother said she felt administrators ignored her pleas for action, so she posted the video on Facebook.
“I cried,” said Troulliet. “For some reason I watch it every day. I have to because I don’t wanna lose sight of what’s going on here.”
Marrero Middle School’s principal said the school was disappointed by the behavior in the video and found the administration implemented the proper steps in its bullying policy.
