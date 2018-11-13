Metairie man sentenced for selling explosives, steroids

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A federal judge sentenced a Metairie man to time served and two years supervised release for manufacturing and distributing explosives and possessing steroids with the intent to distribute.
Brad Milligan, 39, did not have a license to distribute explosives or anabolic steroids.
According to court documents, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began investigating the shipment of explosive precursor chemicals which are used to manufacture explosive devices, such as M-type explosive devices.
ATF agents learned that Milligan was purchasing large quantities of the precursor materials, all of which were ordered over the internet and delivered to his Metairie residence.
A Crimestoppers tipster anonymously provided information to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office which said that Milligan was selling explosive devices and anabolic steroids from his residence.
Members of the JPSO and the ATF began a joint investigation into the information provided.
Milligan was charged in February.
