Nicondra: Cold, blustery conditions stick around

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong north wind whipped cold air into the region Tuesday (Nov. 13), and there’s more to come.
Overnight lows will drop into the 30s on the North Shore and hover in the 40s overnight through the day Wednesday. Clouds and the windy conditions should keep most locations above the freezing mark Wednesday morning. Clouds hold on for most of the day Wednesday, keeping highs in the 40s.
More cold air settles in for Thursday, taking temperatures north down to the freezing range.
A bit more sun should manage to break through the clouds for the end of the week with a slow warm-up in the afternoons.
