NOPD looks for 15-year-old runaway from Garden District
By Chris Finch | November 13, 2018 at 3:41 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 3:46 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a girl reported as a runaway.

On Monday, Lasandra Mills, 15, left her residence in the 1200 block of 8th Street and did not return.

Mills is described as a habitual runaway.

She is approximately 5’4” and weighs about 226 pounds. She was last seen wearing a plaid red and black shirt, shorts and black high-top sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lasandra Mills, please notify Sixth Detectives at 504-658-6060.

