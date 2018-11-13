NOPD looks for 15-year-old runaway from Garden District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a girl reported as a runaway.
On Monday, Lasandra Mills, 15, left her residence in the 1200 block of 8th Street and did not return.
Mills is described as a habitual runaway.
She is approximately 5’4” and weighs about 226 pounds. She was last seen wearing a plaid red and black shirt, shorts and black high-top sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lasandra Mills, please notify Sixth Detectives at 504-658-6060.
