Parents outraged over closure of Cypress Academy School program

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There was a heated meeting Monday night as The Orleans Parish School Board announced one of its school programs that helps special needs students will be closing
Parents didn’t mince words when addressing OPSB Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis.
Parent: "How are you going to handle the trauma the children have undertaken? These kids are suffering. Answer the question.”
Superintendent: "We’re not going to yell. I understand it is very, very tough, but we’re not going to yell.”
Parent: "Tough? This child is crying. My son is crying - do you see that?”
They’re outraged that the school program at Cypress Academy will be closing. Monday night (Nov. 12), the superintendent announced that Foundation Prep will take over.
Superintendent: "Remember Cypress is a C school currently and Foundation Prep has a higher performance currently than Cypress.”
Some of the upset parents have special needs students who attend Cypress Academy.
Parent: "I know what Cypress is like for my 10-year-old daughter who has autism. People that look like me, people that look like her.”
Superintendent: "That’s why I’m glad that the recommendation that I am bringing forward is a school within LEA, because the school district works within that particular charter to provide whatever exceptionality that are present to work with them so that remains consistent.”
Parents were told in May that the Orleans Parish School Board would run Cypress Academy for two years after the school’s charter was surrendered to OPSB.
Parent: "Why are we supposed to trust you when we started this school year being told it was going to be open for two years to give a chance for the charter to be re-earned? Every single question you’ve been asked you are sidestepping like a politician. Give a straight answer. It’s simple. All we want is the truth.”
The superintendent said Cypress parents will be given a guaranteed spot at Foundation Prep. Parents who don’t want their children to attend Foundation Prep can apply for another school through the One App program when it opens Monday.
Parent: "Who in this room believes that this is the right thing for their child? Raise your hand. Super collaborative, got it, nobody raised their hand. Nobody! Not even your staff.”
It’s unclear at this time where the Foundation Prep school will be located. The superintendent said he will make a site recommendation at Thursday’s school board meeting.
