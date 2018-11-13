Pelicans hand Raptors first home loss of the season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anthony Davis was winless (0-7) against the Raptors in his career entering Monday night’s matchup, and Toronto was undefeated at home this season. Two hours later, two streaks ended, both in the New Orleans favor.
The Pelicans won convincingly north of the border, 126-110. New Orleans now owns a 3-game winning streak, and the Raptors fell to 10-2 on the season.
Anthony Davis recorded a double-double, with 25 points and 12 boards. E’Twaun Moore scored a game-high 30 points in the contest. Jrue Holiday also contributed to the cause with his own double-double, 29 points and 14 assists.
The Pelicans continue their road trip at Minnesota Wednesday night.
