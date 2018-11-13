Perilloux returns to court for evidentiary hearing on indecent behavior charges

Court documents show that on a trip to Florida, Perrilloux wouldn’t allow the girls to stay out past curfew. When one of the 15 year olds went back to ask again, she told investigators that Perilloux placed his hand under her T-shirt and his fingers inside her bikini bottoms. She was visibly upset, told her friends and then called her parents to pick her up. She said the next day as she was preparing to leave, Perilloux asked her, “are we cool about what happened the other day?”