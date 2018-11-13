Perilloux returns to court for evidentiary hearing on indecent behavior charges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorneys for the state and an accused St. John Parish judge huddled in a closed courtroom in Edgard Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 13) looking at evidence. An ad hoc judge is trying to determine what will and won’t be allowed at the trial for Jeff Perilloux, who is now on leave.
The evidence appears to involve taped testimony from three underage girls with whom Perrilloux is accused of indecent behavior. He is also accused of a fourth count of misdemeanor sexual battery. The court is trying to determine what’s admissible, and is considering testimony from an alleged victim in Florida.
Court documents show that on a trip to Florida, Perrilloux wouldn’t allow the girls to stay out past curfew. When one of the 15 year olds went back to ask again, she told investigators that Perilloux placed his hand under her T-shirt and his fingers inside her bikini bottoms. She was visibly upset, told her friends and then called her parents to pick her up. She said the next day as she was preparing to leave, Perilloux asked her, “are we cool about what happened the other day?”
Veteran defense attorney Bobby Hjortsberg said testimony from several victims may be tough for Perilloux’s defense team to overcome.
“When you have multiple persons, it bolsters the state case. In this situation we have not one or two, but three,” Hjortsberg said.
Tuesday’s hearing lasted several hours. Perrilloux has pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains free on a $35,000 bond
The charges against Perilloux stem from multiple alleged incidents which began in May of 2017. Perilloux has been on leave since word of the State Police investigation went public.
