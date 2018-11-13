Saints open as 7-point favorites over the Eagles

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are red-hot, and Vegas has taken notice when setting the lines. The Black and Gold are riding a 8-game winning streak, and opened as 7-point favorites over the defending Super Bowl champ Eagles (4-5).
New Orleans (8-1) is coming off a demolition of the Bengals, but the Eagles are going in the other direction. Philadelphia was coming off a bye, facing the lowly Cowboys, and still lost at home, 27-20.
The Saints are 7-2 against the spread, with seven straight covers.
