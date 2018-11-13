Schedule is set for our local teams in week 2 of the LHSAA football playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Week two of the LHSAA playoffs kicks off Friday night at 7 p.m. The FOX 8 Football Friday game of the week is Destrehan at Landry-Walker.
Another very intriguing matchup is Hahnville hosting defending state champ Zachary. Last season, the Broncos beat the Tigers in the Dome. With Andrew Robison back from suspension, Hahnville is a dangerous team.
This is all the games in the FOX 8 viewing area. All games are at 7 p.m. Friday night, unless noted.
Class 5A
Slidell at East Ascension
Haughton vs John Ehret at Memtsas
Zachary at Hahnville
Ouachita at Terrebonne
Destrehan vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman
Division I
vs Curtis at Yulman
Brother Martin vs Rummel at Yenni
St. Augustine vs. Catholic (BR) at Memorial Stadium
Class 4A
Karr at Tioga
Livonia at Lakeshore
Pearl River at Neville
Belle Chasse at St. Martinville
Assumption at Leesville
Northwood (Shrevport) vs Helen Cox, Saturday 6 p.m. at Memtsas
Breaux Bridge vs Easton at Pan American
Division II
De La Salle at Hannan
E.D. White at St. Thomas More
Parkview Baptist at St. Charles Catholic
Class 3A
St. James at North Webster
Division III
Newman at Calvary
Ascension Episcopal at Country Day
Class 2A
Vidalia at Independence
East Feliciana at Amite
Class 1A
Homer at West St. John
Merryville at Kentwood
