Schedule is set for our local teams in week 2 of the LHSAA football playoffs
John Emery and Destrehan play Landry-Walker. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | November 12, 2018 at 6:43 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 6:43 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Week two of the LHSAA playoffs kicks off Friday night at 7 p.m. The FOX 8 Football Friday game of the week is Destrehan at Landry-Walker.

Another very intriguing matchup is Hahnville hosting defending state champ Zachary. Last season, the Broncos beat the Tigers in the Dome. With Andrew Robison back from suspension, Hahnville is a dangerous team.

This is all the games in the FOX 8 viewing area. All games are at 7 p.m. Friday night, unless noted.

Class 5A

Slidell at East Ascension

Haughton vs John Ehret at Memtsas

Zachary at Hahnville

Ouachita at Terrebonne

Destrehan vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman

Division I

vs Curtis at Yulman

Brother Martin vs Rummel at Yenni

St. Augustine vs. Catholic (BR) at Memorial Stadium

Class 4A

Karr at Tioga

Livonia at Lakeshore

Pearl River at Neville

Belle Chasse at St. Martinville

Assumption at Leesville

Northwood (Shrevport) vs Helen Cox, Saturday 6 p.m. at Memtsas

Breaux Bridge vs Easton at Pan American

Division II

De La Salle at Hannan

E.D. White at St. Thomas More

Parkview Baptist at St. Charles Catholic

Class 3A

St. James at North Webster

Division III

Newman at Calvary

Ascension Episcopal at Country Day

Class 2A

Vidalia at Independence

East Feliciana at Amite

Class 1A

Homer at West St. John

Merryville at Kentwood

