St. John Parish judge in court over child indecency charges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A judge on leave in St John Parish returned to court Tuesday on charges of indecent behavior with three juveniles, including his daughter’s friends.
Jeff Perilloux spent several hours in an Edgard court behind closed doors.
Four months after the Louisiana Supreme Court suspended him, Perrilloux returned to court for another hearing to determine what evidence can be allowed at trial.
Perilloux and attorneys from the state attorney general’s office sat through an afternoon’s worth of tape testimony from as many as three alleged under age victims.
Ad hoc Judge Dennis Waldron is trying to determine what evidence will be allowed at trial and what will not. There is no word on when he will rule on that.
It is not clear at this point whether evidence collected on a trip to Florida allegedly involving one of the judge’s daughters will be included in this case.
Perilloux remains free on the $35,000 bond pending the outcome of this trial.
