State says permit for refinery near national park justified

FILE - In this July 5, 2018, file photo, eroded hills are shown in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota. Attorneys for North Dakota's Health Department say the agency didn't improperly discount its own concerns about a proposed oil refinery near the park when it permitted the project earlier this year. The department and developer Meridian Energy Group want a state judge to reject a challenge by environmental groups to an air quality permit that allowed the company to begin construction last summer at the Davis Refinery site about 3 miles from the park. (AP Photo/Blake Nicholson, File) (Blake Nicholson)