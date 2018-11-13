S&WB responds to audit report suggesting possible law violations

SWBNO agrees with many of the recommendations of the auditor’s report, and in fact, has already implemented some of those changes independently of the report. For example, the utility has a committee of employees who regularly review emergency operations and preparations for hurricanes. It has ceased to host banquets that spend public funds on employee awards. It provides detailed reports on emergency declarations and after-action evaluations. It requires the Executive Director to have work experience in the utilities industry. And it makes timely, regular presentations of its financial condition to its Board of Directors.