FOX 8 Defenders: Woman accused in Essence scam arrested again at court

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman accused of scamming people attending Essence Fest in New Orleans was arrested again after a hearing in Jefferson Parish.
Nakesia Washington was coming out of a scheduled status hearing on Tuesday when JPSO investigators charged her with six additional theft and computer fraud crimes related to the ongoing case.
Three new victims have come forward.
Washington was first booked on theft and computer fraud charges in August.
Deputies said victims who booked vacation packages with Washington’s company OBL Travel lost more than $80,000.
A JPSO spokesperson said more charges are expected and the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.