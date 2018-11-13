13-year-old accused of shooting, killing 6-year-old boy pleads not guilty

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A 13-year-old boy who is accused of shooting and killing a 6-year-old boy in Baton Rouge pleaded not guilty Tuesday, November 13, according to District Attorney Hillar Moore.
The 13-year-old was charged with second degree murder following the November 2 deadly shooting of Jahiem Holliday. The teenager was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
The trial date for the teen is set for January 9.
The shooting happened Friday, November 2 in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Holliday and two other juveniles were playing behind the house when they got in an argument.
Police say that’s when the 13-year-old shot Holliday in his upper torso area. The teen’s bond was set at $15,000.
