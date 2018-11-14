Arrest made in Hammond High threats, school reopens

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Hammond High Magnet School will reopen Wednesday after two days of online bomb threats.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old has been booked with communicating false information of a planned bombing on school property.
Deputies said the teen posted the threats online.
The school shut down for two days following the threats to secure the campus.
Hammond High will have extra security on hand during the school day.
