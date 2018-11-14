Cantrell’s plan to merge 9-11, 3-11 call centers up for discussion

November 14, 2018 at 5:35 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 5:35 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s plan to merge two call centers is up for discussion Wednesday.

Cantrell’s plan to merge the 9-11 and 3-11 call centers is expected to be addressed before the Orleans Parish Communications Department.

This is the district’s first meeting since the plan was announced.

Currently, 3-11 operators are in City Hall, while the district houses 9-11 operations.

Cantrell said the merger could save $900,000.

The meeting is set for 10 a.m.

