Cantrell’s plan to merge 9-11, 3-11 call centers up for discussion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s plan to merge two call centers is up for discussion Wednesday.
Cantrell’s plan to merge the 9-11 and 3-11 call centers is expected to be addressed before the Orleans Parish Communications Department.
This is the district’s first meeting since the plan was announced.
Currently, 3-11 operators are in City Hall, while the district houses 9-11 operations.
Cantrell said the merger could save $900,000.
The meeting is set for 10 a.m.
