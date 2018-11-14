Chef John Folse: Pork & Yam Breakfast Sausage

NOTE: The yam should be peeled and minced into ⅛–¼ inch cubes, the smaller the better. Poach the cubes in a pot of lightly salted water until al dente or about 5 minutes. Do not over cook as yams will become mushy. Drain, chill, place on cookie sheet and place in freezer until ready to blend into sausage. When making sausage of any type, it is always best to keep the meat chilled at 35–40°F. The ice water will help maintain cold temperature in meat and set fat in sausage. In a large mixing bowl, combine pork and all herbs and seasonings. Add ice water. Using your hands, mix sausage well by turning and pushing meat 10–15 minutes to ensure proper blending. Gently fold in frozen yams, being careful not to break up so solid cubes are visible in finished product. Roll sausage into 3-ounce patties or stuff into hog casing and tie off into 6-inch links. Place patties on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper then bake in a convection oven at 350°F for 20 minutes, or pan-fry the same as any other breakfast sausage or grill links over charcoal.