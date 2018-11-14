2 dead, 44 injured after Tunica-bound tour bus overturns on slick Mississippi highway

DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) - Two people are dead and 44 others are injured after a tour bus overturned in DeSoto County, Mississippi, about 40 miles south of Memphis.
Family members confirmed one of the victims is 70-year-old Betty Russell from Huntsville.
Authorities say firefighters had to climb through the bus' roof to free passengers. All 44 survivors sustained various injuries and have been taken to hospitals in Germantown, Collierville, Olive Branch and DeSoto.
Deputies are at the hospitals now working to identify the passengers. At least three are listed in serious condition.
The tour bus, which departed from Huntsville, Alabama, is operated by Teague VIP Express in Anniston, Alabama. The company’s owner, Tyrone Teague, says he is concerned about the passengers. His company released this statement a short time later:
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says highways there are slick and dangerous because of sleet, which is falling across parts of the Mid-South.
Deputy Sheriff Macon Moore says his crews are working multiple crashes in the county, including one involving an 18-wheeler. Deputies are asking drivers to slow down and proceed with caution.
