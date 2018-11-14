Destrehan running back John Emery, Jr. commits to LSU

John Emery, Jr. scored three touchdowns on senior night against Terrebonne in week 10. (Source: FOX 8)
By Garland Gillen | November 13, 2018 at 7:37 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 7:44 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Destrehan running back John Emery, Jr. verbally committed to LSU Tuesday night. ESPN recruiting service ranks Emery as the No. 1 running back recruit in the country for 2019.

Emery de-committed from Georgia less than three weeks ago. One of his concerns with Georgia was the depth chart for the Bulldogs. LSU loses starting running back Nick Brossette to graduation after this season.

The Wildcats play Landry-Walker at Behrman Stadium Friday night.

