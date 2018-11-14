10,500 Entergy New Orleans customers without power

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10,500 Entergy customers are without power, according to the company’s website.
The outage began to affect customers at approximately 2:23 p.m.
Treme, Gentilly, and St. Roch are the main neighborhood affected.
“A serviceman is working to determine the cause of the outage. Power will be restored as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the company’s website said.
They estimate power to be restored by 5:30 p.m.
The outage comes at temperatures are around 40 degrees and expected to fall as the evening continues.
