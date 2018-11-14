First Freeze North of the Lake Comes Tonight

We’re off to a chilly start on this Wednesday with a few showers near the coast. Those showers will push east by mid-morning, but clouds will linger all day. That means temperatures will only top out in the 40s today. It may feel like the 30s thanks to a cold breeze.
As clouds clear tonight, temperatures will drop even farther. Areas north and west of the Lake can expect the first freeze of the season. Bring pets inside and protect sensitive plants. With sunny skies returning Thursday, we will get temperatures into the 50s. Then, another potential freeze for areas north and west of the Lake comes by Friday morning. Beyond that, we gradually warm up for a picture perfect weekend ahead!
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.