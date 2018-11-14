Florida man dressed as Fred Flintstone pulled over for speeding in footmobile

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL (RNN) - There’s a saying in the law enforcement community: There’s no such thing as a routine traffic stop.
Officers will be pointing to what happened in Pasco County, FL, on Nov. 4 as Exhibit A.
A man dressed as Fred Flintstone was pulled over for speeding in his footmobile through the Meadow “Bedrock” Pointe subdivision in Wesley Chapel.
The man, identified as Don Swartz, became unruly during the stop and had to be detained. Now his car, a smart car decorated to resemble Flintstone’s car from the cartoon, is part of the Pasco Sheriff’s Office fleet.
To be perfectly clear, the traffic stop was clearly staged and all in good fun. Deputy H. Echevarria even posed for photos with Swartz during the mock arrest.
“After further investigation, Mr. Flintstone was issued a Notice To Appear and released,” deputies said in a Facebook post, tongue firmly planted in cheek. “This is what Intelligence-Led Policing looked like in the Stone Age.”
Deputies thanked Swartz and his wife Trina for being great sports about the whole thing.
