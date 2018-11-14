FOX 8 Investigation: Crime fighters call city’s initiative to reduce jail population flawed

“Money does not make us safer," said Jon Wool with the VERA Institute. "It’s the enemy of safe communities. It leads to disparity between people of different economic classes. It’s unconstitutional, as I said, and it makes judges into revenue collectors. It ends up costing the City of New Orleans and all of its tax payers huge amounts of money. It’s why New Orleans led all cities in the nation in over-incarceration, and we’re changing all of that.”