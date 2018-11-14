David: Freezes into Friday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Freezes are likely north and west of the lake including Mississippi into Friday morning. Overall, temperatures will gradually pull out of the deep freeze with highs reaching near 60 by Friday afternoon. No freezes are expected after Friday.
No rain is expected into at least the early part of next week. A storm system may impact the area on Thanksgiving Day but it’s too early to determine the strength and exact timing of that area of low pressure.
