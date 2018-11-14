JPSO releases photos related to Lakeside Mall disturbance, gunfire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying several people who were involved in a disturbance inside Lakeside Mall on Saturday (Nov. 10).
Investigators said the individuals may have information about an incident involving gunfire in the parking lot after the disturbance that afternoon.
Anyone with information regarding the identities of the people in the photos or about the incidents at the mall is asked to call the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
