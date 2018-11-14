JPSO: Teen accused of attacking girl with a hammer while high on meth

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 18-year-old Lafitte man is accused of hitting a teenage girl in the head with a hammer while he was high on meth Saturday afternoon (Nov. 10), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Zef Torres called 911 around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, stating he was in the 200 block of Jean Lafitte Boulevard and that he had taken meth and “the grass and the trees were trying to kill him,” according to Capt. Jason Rivarde, a JPSO spokesman.
While Torres was being treated by paramedics for the possible use of meth, the teen told a deputy he had hit a person with a hammer, Rivarde said. Minutes later, a 16-year-old girl walked up to authorities still on the scene with severe head injuries consistent with the impact of a hammer.
The girl was brought to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans where she received multiple staples to close the wound, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, who reported the teen was released from the hospital after treatment.
It was not immediately clear whether or not Torres and the girl knew each other.
Torres was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna with one count of aggravated battery, online court records show. As of Tuesday night, Torres' bond had not been set.
