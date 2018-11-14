Judge declares mistrial in case of deputies connected to inmates death

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of three St. Bernard Parish deputies accused in the death of an inmate in 2014.
The ruling comes after Andre Dominick, a former Captain with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s office, shot himself Thursday night, just hours after he was in the defendant’s chair in federal court.
Dominick and two other former deputies, Deborah Becnel and Lisa Vacarella, are accused in the death of Nimali Henry, 19.
Federal prosecutors charged Dominick, Becnel, and Vacarella with deprivation of rights for failing to provide Henry with proper medical care while she was in jail.
Dominick is recovering in the hospital. The judge ordered a mental evaluation for the defendant.
He hopes the trial will resume in February.
