Kenner officer dragged during vehicle pursuit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Kenner police officer was dragged during a vehicle pursuit Wednesday night.
According to a report issued by the police department, officers responded to a suspicious person complaint in the 2600 block of Acron Street.
The person who reported the incident said a man had been sitting in his car with the engine running for over two hours.
When officers approached the car they said the car smelled like marijuana. According to the report, they asked the suspect to exit his vehicle. The suspect, identified as James Morris, 26, reached under the seat, according to police.
Officers attempted to remove Morris from the car, but he fled, dragging the officer.
The officer suffered minor injuries, according to the report.
The pursuit ended in New Orleans on North Galvez Street.
According to the report, Morris sped through residential neighborhoods to avoid arrest, and nearly struck several vehicles on I-10.
After Morris was arrested, a search of his car uncovered 2.8 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Morris was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, aggravated flight of an officer, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic violations.
According to the report, Morris has a lengthy criminal history including arrest for armed robbery, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of crack cocaine and possession of marijuana.
