Key criminal justice players discuss their 2019 budget proposals

"The number that this department would need to function to meet the goal of a seven-minute response in emergency calls would be between 1,385 and 1,485, and so that was an estimation by our staffing consultant. I would say that I concur with those findings that, you know, in 2010 we were above 1,500. We did not have the technology then, and we did not have the smart initiatives that we have now,” Harrison said.