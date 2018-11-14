The Latest: Italy's anti-migrant minister greets refugees

Matteo Salvini, whose crackdown on migrants fleeing Libya aboard smugglers' boats inflamed tensions across Europe, was on hand at Rome's Pratica di Mare military base Wednesday as the men, women and children disembarked from a flight from Niger. He tweeted that "welcoming children who are truly escaping war, as I did this morning in Rome, is a pleasure," adding that they are different from economic migrants who he believes should be expelled from Italy.