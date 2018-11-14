New lawsuit filed against Catholic Church in N.O. details alleged sexual abuse at orphanage

The recent list of clergy who served in the Archdiocese of New Orleans and have had credible accusations of sexual misconduct against them included the names of eight Salesians of Don Bosco. The allegations against these Salesians were made in 2006, 2008 or 2010. These allegations concern conduct alleged to have occurred in the late 1940s, the late 1950s or the early 1960s. With 2 exceptions, all those accused were dead by the time the accusation was made; as to those who were still alive, Avalone died three months after the accusation came to the Salesians, Kita died two years after the accusation came to the Salesians. Neither confirmed the allegations. Since the incidents were alleged to have occurred 50 years before the accusation was made, and since the many of the accused were deceased, the investigation of each claim was conducted to determine whether the allegations were not manifestly false or frivolous. Each of the survivors met in person with the vice provincial of the Salesians. All of the accusations have been reported to law enforcement, ecclesial authorities and an independent review board. Throughout these efforts to support the victims, the Salesians have collaborated with the Archdiocese of New Orleans and Catholic Charities.